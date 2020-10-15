Mr. Otis Kyles
Mr. Otis Kyles, 60, of LaFayette, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Bethany House in Auburn.
Public viewing was held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. CST, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. CST, at The Standing Rock Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Ed Vines officiating.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories to his loving wife of 23 years, Iris Kyles of LaFayette; two sons, Juandrecus James of LaFayette and Otis (Candy) James of Valley; daughter, Dionella Kyles of LaFayette; he raised four children as his own, Jovan James, LaCretia Hale, Ronald James, and Calviet James; brother, Aron (Janice) Kyles of LaFayette; sister, Wyvonia (John) Moss of LaFayette; aunt, Hattie Mae Briskey of LaFayette; two brother-in-laws, Walter (Mary) Zachery and Earnest (Anita) Wright, both of LaFayette; sister-in-law, Denise Kyles of Valley; 21 grandchildren; two life long friends, James Carter and Rickey Heard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mr. T. J. Teague
Mr. T. J. Teague, age 88, of Lanett, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at his residence. He was... read more