Mr. Randy Dodgen, 75, of LaFayette, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Dodgen was born in West Point, on June 29, 1945, to the late Paul Dodgen and Zelma Welch Dodgen.

He was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Camp Hill and retired from the Jeff Dodgen Logging Company after 20 years of service as a truck driver.

Graveside services were held Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Powell officiating.

He is survived by his mother, Zelma Welch Dodgen, of LaFayette; three children, Nick (Kira) Dodgen, of LaFayette, Rob Dodgen, of Valley and Miranda Dodgen, of Gulf Shores; brother, Jeff “Bodine” (Danita) Dodgen, of LaFayette; two grandchildren, Colton Hand, of LaFayette and Breanna Hand, of Auburn; and nephew, Trent Dodgen, of LaFayette.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dodgen and nephew, Cord Dodgen.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Cord Dodgen Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 128, LaFayette, Alabama, 36862 or dropped off at Farmers And Merchants Bank, or to Log A Load For Kids, 11022 Co Rd 28, LaFayette, Alabama, 36862.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Welch, Bill Kirby, Johnny Parker, Steve Calhoun, Steve Wier and Andy Etheridge.

