Mr. Thomas Lee Hrabowskie, age 80, of Lanett, gained his wing on Oct. 4, 2020, at the East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.

Mr. Hrabowskie, the son of the late Henry Hrabowskie, Sr. and Clara Zimmerman was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Salma.

Thomas confessed Christ as his Lord and Savior and united with the First Pentecostal Church of Lanett.

He received his education in the Selma School Public School System. Thomas was employed by Ford Motors before retiring with 25 years of dedicated service.

He was affectionally known as “Tom” by family and friends. He will always be remembered for his smile. Tom never met a stranger and always had something to say that would make you laugh or smile.

He was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister. He was the last of his siblings.

Thomas leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted wife, Peggy Hrabowskie, Lanett; three sons, Timothy (Vena) Stanford, LaGrange, Georgia, Joseph Jeffery and Terrance Jeffery, both of Lanett; two daughters, LaWanda (David) Watts and Regina Jeffery both of Lanett; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; eight sisters-in-law, Vernette Harp, Detroit, Gloria Jones, Teresa Finley, Carla Sue Winston, Mary Stanford and Essie Stanford, all of Lanett, Lucy Hrabowskie, Jonesboro, Georgia and Willie Jane Hrabowskie, Selma; a special niece and caretaker, Darlene Hrabowskie Grier; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends

Graveside for Mr. Hrabowskie will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST in the Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Gary McNeily, eulogist and Pastor Kintae McBride assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

For online condolences, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

M. W. Lee Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.