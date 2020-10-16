Mr. Wendell Brooks, Sr., 78, of LaFayette, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, noon CST, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr. officiating.

He leaves to cherish his loving and wonderful memories his loving wife of 54 years, Doris Brooks of LaFayette; three sons, Wendell Brooks, Jr. (Margaret) of Alexander City, James Brooks (Christie) of LaFayette and Michael Brooks (Tina) of Nashville; brother, Sanders (Barbara Jean) Brooks of LaFayette; two sisters-in-law, Annie Pearl Dowdell of LaFayette and Lela M. Dennis of Lanett; two brothers-in-law, Miller Huguley, Jr., of LaFayette and Tom H. Huguley of LaFayette; two grandchildren, Courtney Brooks of Auburn and Devante Brooks of Atlanta; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.