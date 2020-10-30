Mr. Willie James Ratchford, 68, of LaFayette passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at EAMC in Opelika.

Public Viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, 1 p.m. CST at New Mount Sellers Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, Pastor Terry L. Magby, Sr., officiating

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Mattie Sue Ratchford of LaFayette; daughter, LaToya (Rev. Jonah) Williams of Phenix City; son, Derrick Thomas of LaFayette; two sisters, Elizabeth (Walter) Abner and Helen Brewer, both of LaFayette; brother, Walter Ratchford of LaFayette; mother-in-law, Josephine Avery of LaFayette; eight sisters-in-law, Virginia (James) Wright, Joann (Sam) Mitchell, and Louise Moss, all of LaFayette, Julia Walker and Juanita Flournoy, both of Lanett, Geraldine King of Melbourne, Florida, Theresa Banks of LaGrange, Georgia, and Jacqueline Horton of Anniston; five brothers-in-law, Steve (Stacey) Avery of Wadley and George Beard, James Avery, Johnny Avery, and James Wayne McCoy, all of LaFayette; godchildren, Clarance Avery and Darshunna Seroyer, both of LaFayette, Chico Sankey of Columbus, Ohio, Alexis Sankey of Lanett, Atiyana Bledsoe of Killeen, Texas, Jasmine Hughley and Talia Huguley, both of Valley, Alabama, Jaquarius Ray of Auburn, and Loyalty Davenport of Opelika; two special aunts, Irene Copeland of Lanett and Ella Pearl Carlisle of Baltimore, Maryland; a pet grand, Tiger Williams of Phenix City; two grandchildren, Ajah Wright of Opelika, and Zaylen Mitchell of Tuskegee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.