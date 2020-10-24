Mrs. Mary Francis Todd, 80, of Atlanta, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Lake City Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake City.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from 1. p.m. until 6. p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, 2 p.m. CST at The Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Kelsey Barnes officiating and the Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr., Eulogist

She leaves to cherish many fond memories, a step-daughter, LaTanya Todd, of Long Beach, California; three grandsons, Joshua ((Naiye) Vines, of LaFayette, Quincy (Keisha) Vines, of Roanoke and LaWebster Vines, of West Point; two granddaughters, Georginna James and Janecia Vines, both of LaGarange; 15 great-grandchildren; special great-grandaughter, JaMiracle Vines, of Opelika; six sisters, Bertha Pringle, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Shirley (Darryl) Winston and Barbara Jordan, both of Atlanta; Christine Brown, of Temple, Georgia; Linda (Ernest) Hicks, of Ellenwood, GA and Jennifer (Joe) Harris of Decatur, Georgia; brother, Carl Floyd, of Ellenwood, Georgia; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.

