Panthers rise, Rebels fall in ASWA rankings

In the Alabama Sports Writers Association weekly rankings, the Lanett Panthers rose in the 2A rankings, while the Chambers Academy Rebels had a major drop in the poll heading into week nine.

The Panthers are 6-2 this season, with both of their losses coming in overtime to much larger schools. In their five games against 2A teams, the Panthers have dominated, averaging a 36 point win in that span. They have allowed just 11 points while scoring 192 points.

In their most recent game, the Panthers dominated the Ranburne Bulldogs, scoring 40 points in the first half, finishing with a 48-0 win.

With the win, they rose from the No. 6 spot to No. 5. They travel to No. 1 Randolph County on Friday.

The Rebels traveled to Edgewood and left with their first loss of the season. According to head coach Jason Allen, it was the sloppiest game the Rebels have played this season and worst defensive games in a while.

A late turnover ended the Rebels undefeated season.

The loss dropped the Rebels from the No. 2 team in the AISA to the No. 6 team. They host No. 10 Macon-East on Friday.

Below is the full rankings.

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 8-0; 276

2. Hoover; 8-0; 204

3. Auburn; 7-0; 187

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 154

5. Theodore; 6-1; 126

6. Daphne; 6-1; 108

7. Central-Phenix City; 5-3; 98

8. Austin; 6-1; 72

9. Fairhope; 4-2; 41

10. James Clemens; 6-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (6-1) 18, Prattville (5-3) 7.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Oxford (23); 6-1; 276

2. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 196

3. Clay-Chalkville; 7-0; 187

4. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 157

5. Opelika; 5-2; 134

6. Saraland; 6-2; 105

7. Spanish Fort; 5-2; 85

8. McGill-Toolen; 5-1; 80

9. Pelham; 7-1; 37

10. Blount; 5-3; 13

Others receiving votes: Cullman (6-1) 11, Athens (5-2) 8, Eufaula (6-2) 7, Muscle Shoals (5-2) 7, Fort Payne (5-2) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-1) 3, Briarwood (6-2) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (15); 6-1; 247

2. St. Paul’s (5); 7-0; 214

3. Ramsay (3); 7-0; 199

4. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 157

5. Guntersville; 6-0; 135

6. Alexandria; 7-0; 122

7. Pike Road; 8-0; 89

8. Faith-Mobile; 6-1; 69

9. Demopolis; 7-0; 46

10. Fairview; 6-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (6-1) 7, East Limestone (6-1) 4, Leeds (7-1) 3, UMS-Wright (4-3) 2, Russellville (6-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (21); 7-0; 270

2. Madison Aca. (2); 6-0; 204

3. Mobile Chr.; 6-0; 181

4. Gordo; 6-1; 161

5. Handley; 5-0; 116

6. Etowah; 5-2; 105

7. Jacksonville; 5-3; 75

8. Madison Co.; 6-2; 55

9. Bibb Co.; 6-2; 45

10. Good Hope; 7-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Williamson (6-2) 20, West Limestone (6-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (6-1) 12, Central-Florence (7-1) 5, Oneonta (5-1) 4, Northside (6-1) 3, Priceville (5-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 7-0; 273

2. Walter Wellborn; 7-0; 202

3. Flomaton (1); 7-0; 174

4. Ohatchee; 6-1; 165

5. Piedmont; 6-1; 142

6. Montgomery Aca.; 7-0; 109

7. Thomasville; 7-0; 90

8. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 74

9. Catholic-Montgomery; 6-2; 33

10. Opp; 7-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Trinity (6-1) 12, East Lawrence (6-1) 4, Winfield (7-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (7-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Randolph Co. (14); 7-0; 246

2. Mars Hill Bible (7); 6-1; 221

3. Red Bay (2); 6-0; 185

4. Leroy; 6-1; 158

5. Lanett; 6-2; 127

6. G.W. Long; 6-0; 126

7. Spring Garden; 6-1; 79

8. Falkville; 7-0; 73

9. Clarke Co.; 6-1; 61

10. North Sand Mountain; 6-1; 22

Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (6-1) 5, Abbeville (6-1) 3, Geneva Co. (6-1) 2, Colbert Co. (6-1) 1, Elba (5-3) 1, Westbrook Chr. (6-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (22); 7-0; 273

2. Linden (1); 6-0; 209

3. Maplesville; 6-1; 184

4. Sweet Water; 4-2; 151

5. Notasulga; 5-1; 129

6. Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 110

7. Florala; 7-0; 99

8. Valley Head; 7-1; 63

9. Pickens Co.; 5-2; 40

10. Berry; 6-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Winterboro (7-1) 14, Millry (6-1) 13.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (23); 7-0; 276

2. Bessemer Aca.; 5-1; 206

3. Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 184

4. Jackson Aca.; 8-0; 151

5. Patrician; 6-1; 124

6. Chambers Aca.; 6-1; 110

7. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 97

8. Abbeville Chr.; 6-1; 60

9. Edgewood; 5-2; 54

10. Macon-East; 6-2; 37

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (5-2) 6, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 4, Sparta (4-2) 2.