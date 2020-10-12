October 12, 2020

Police reports 10.12.2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:47 pm Monday, October 12, 2020

Valley reports

Report of theft 4 (necklace) in the 1000 block of Co Rd 192.

Report of found property (Raven pistol) in the 800 block of Fairwood Drive.

Report of theft 4 (black chair) in the 5000 block of 19th Avenue.

Report of unlawful breaking & entering a motor vehicle and theft 4 (camo bag and chrome book) in the 1800 block of 46th Street.

Report of harassment in the 100 block of Walnut Street.

Report of domestic violence (harassment) in the 100 block of Lee Street.

Kimberly Elaine Lyons, age 38, of Lanett, charged with failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia).

Austin Brett Calvert, age 19, of Valley, charged with harassment.

Timothy Jerome Gates, age 50, of LaFayette, charged with failure to appear (traffic).

John Thomas Williams, age 30, of Valley, charged with possession of firearm w/ altered ID.

Cornelia Lamont Briskey, age 41, of Valley, charged with failure to appear (traffic).

Lanett reports

Kimberly Lyons, 38, of Lanett, arrested for failure to appear.

Timothy Gates, 50, of Lafayette, arrested for failure to appear.

Wuilmer Samayoa, 24, of Lanett, arrested for public intoxication.

Keitavious Heard, 31, of Lanett, arrested for failure to appear.

Willie Lockhart, 30, of Lanett, arrested for reckless endangerment.

Matthew Patton, 35, of Valley, arrested for Resisting arrest, theft 4th and obstruction of government operations.

Raymond Elliott, 51, of Valley, arrested for DUI.

Theft 4th reported in the 600 Blk S 6th Ave.

Theft 4th reported in the 2300 Blk S Broad Ave.

Unauthorized use of a debit/credit card reported in the 1800 Blk S Broad Ave.

Breaking/entering of a motor vehicle, theft 2nd reported in the 500 Blk N 16th St.

Criminal mischief 3rd reported in the 1900 Blk S Broad Ave.

