Staying still for now

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its statewide rankings before the start of play for week eight.

While there were some key matchups in other classifications, 2A and the AISA rankings stayed pretty much the same.

Chambers Academy and Lanett remain the two teams from Chambers County ranked in their respective rankings.

Chambers Academy remained the No. 2 AISA team after resting last Friday night with their bye week. They have about a 20-point lead against No. 3 Bessemer Academy.

The Rebels travel to Edgewood, who is just five points behind the No. 10 team.

Lanett remained at the No. 6 spot after demolishing Vincent 50-7 last Friday night.

The Panthers are home against Ranburne on Thursday. They sit behind G.W. Long by just 15 points.

Below are the full rankings.

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 7-0; 276

2. Hoover; 7-0; 204

3. Auburn; 7-0; 187

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 131

5. Fairhope; 4-1; 115

6. Daphne; 5-1; 99

7. Theodore; 5-1; 96

8. Central-Phenix City; 4-3; 90

9. Austin; 5-1; 49

10. Prattville; 5-2; 45

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (5-2) 9, Sparkman (4-2) 7, Oak Mountain (5-1) 3.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Oxford (23); 5-1; 276

2. Mountain Brook; 4-1; 197

3. Clay-Chalkville; 6-0; 187

4. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 150

5. Opelika; 4-2; 124

6. Saraland; 5-2; 107

7. Blount; 5-2; 79

8. McGill-Toolen; 4-1; 67

9. Spanish Fort; 4-2; 34

10. Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (4-2) 15, Pelham (6-1) 15, Briarwood (6-1) 12, Athens (4-2) 4, Carver-Montgomery (4-2) 4, Eufaula (5-2) 3, Cullman (6-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-2) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (14); 5-1; 243

2. St. Paul’s (5); 6-0; 210

3. Ramsay (4); 6-0; 206

4. Central-Clay Co.; 6-1; 157

5. Guntersville; 6-0; 134

6. Alexandria; 6-0; 121

7. Pike Road; 7-0; 86

8. Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 76

9. Demopolis; 6-0; 44

10. Fairview; 5-1; 14

Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (5-1) 8, East Limestone (5-1) 3, Leeds (6-1) 3, UMS-Wright (3-3) 3, Russellville (6-1) 2, Greenville (4-2) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (23); 6-0; 276

2. Madison Aca.; 5-0; 193

3. Mobile Chr.; 5-0; 181

4. Gordo; 5-1; 162

5. Madison Co.; 6-1; 114

6. Handley; 4-0; 95

7. Etowah; 4-2; 79

8. Jacksonville; 4-3; 63

9. Bibb Co.; 5-2; 43

10. Good Hope; 6-1; 42

Others receiving votes: Alabama Chr. (5-1) 18, Williamson (5-2) 17, West Limestone (5-1) 9, Central-Florence (6-1) 6, Priceville (5-1) 5, Oneonta (4-1) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-1) 2, Northside (5-1) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 6-0; 273

2. Walter Wellborn; 6-0; 202

3. Flomaton (1); 6-0; 170

4. Ohatchee; 5-1; 163

5. Piedmont; 5-1; 141

6. Montgomery Aca.; 6-0; 116

7. Thomasville; 6-0; 82

8. T.R. Miller; 5-2; 79

9. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-2; 34

10. Opp; 6-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Trinity (5-1) 13, East Lawrence (5-1) 4, Winfield (6-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (6-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Randolph Co. (13); 6-0; 243

2. Mars Hill Bible (8); 5-1; 225

3. Red Bay (2); 5-0; 187

4. Leroy; 5-1; 154

5. G.W. Long; 5-0; 131

6. Lanett; 5-2; 116

7. North Sand Mountain; 6-0; 77

8. Spring Garden; 5-1; 63

9. Falkville; 6-0; 45

10. Clarke Co.; 5-1; 43

Others receiving votes: Westbrook Chr. (6-0) 17, Elba (5-2) 8, B.B. Comer (5-1) 1, Geneva Co. (5-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (22); 6-0; 273

2. Linden (1); 5-0; 210

3. Maplesville; 5-1; 180

4. Notasulga; 5-0; 149

5. Sweet Water; 3-2; 133

6. Pickens Co.; 5-1; 112

7. Decatur Heritage; 5-2; 90

8. Millry; 6-0; 83

9. Florala; 6-0; 55

10. Valley Head; 6-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Winterboro (6-1) 3, Autaugaville (5-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (23); 6-0; 276

2. Chambers Aca.; 6-0; 203

3. Bessemer Aca.; 4-1; 185

4. Escambia Aca.; 5-1; 160

5. Jackson Aca.; 7-0; 133

6. Patrician; 5-1; 109

7. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 101

8. Abbeville Chr.; 5-1; 57

9. Morgan Aca.; 5-1; 44

10. Macon-East; 5-2; 17

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (4-2) 15, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Autauga Aca. (1-4) 4, Sparta (3-2) 2.