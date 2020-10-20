Two Valley residents found dead after welfare check

On Oct. 19, 2020, at approximately 9:08 P.M. officers of the Valley Police Department responded to a residence located in the 6100 block of 19th Avenue in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers were advised by a neighbor that the residents of that location had not been seen and all attempts to make contact with them had failed. VPD attempted to make contact with the residents but was unsuccessful. Officers entered the residence and found the two residents deceased.

The incident is still under investigation by the Valley Police Department, Chambers County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, and East Alabama Fire Department.