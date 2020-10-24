Valley man dies in shooting

A Valley man was killed in a gun fight on Friday night according to the Lee County Sherrif’s Department.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 8:30 Friday night to a residence in the 8000 block of US Hwy 29 North to shots being fired. When deputies and EMS arrived, they discovered 47-year-old William Schwarz, of Valley, deceased. It appears that Schwarz received gunshot wounds and other injuries.

There was a gathering at the residence at which Schwarz was attending when an argument ensued. Schwarz left the residence and later returned and began firing a weapon at the individuals.

Gunfire was exchanged and Schwarz was apparently shot in the exchange.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Schwarz dead at the scene. Schwarz’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.