CCSD names Teachers of the Year

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, the Chambers County School District named its Teachers of the Year. The Elementary Division Teacher of the Year was Ericka Jenkins from Fairfax Elementary, while Inspire Academy’s Eric Creel-Flores was named Secondary Division Teacher of the Year.

The teachers were chosen by a committee made up of the previous teacher of the year, a board member, central office personnel and a retired teacher.

In order to be in the running for teacher of the year, the teacher had to fill out an application, write an essay and get a letter of recommendation.

Jenkins is the media specialist at Fairfax Elementary School and is the teacher and facilitator for the students that are learning remotely this school year.

“Mrs. Jenkins is best described as passionate, caring and innovative,” Fairfax principal Beth Chandler said. “She is excellent with technology and enjoys teaching students and staff new teaching and learning resources.”

Chambers County School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge said she worked with Jenkins at Eastside Elementary school and had a lot of fond memories working with her.

“I used to work with Mrs. Jenkins at Eastside, and she has always been a go-getter and is always trying to think of new ways to reach kids and now in her current capacity as a media specialist, she spends just as much time trying to help teachers and help them find resources,” Hodge said. “She has done just a fabulous job.”

Jenkins has been teaching almost her entire 20-year teaching career in the Chambers County School District.

Creel-Flores works as the district’s virtual facilitator, working with all of the students that are attending classes virtually.

“Mr. Creel has been just about everywhere. He’s one of the best math teachers I have ever seen,” Hodge said. “He’s so engaging. Kids are his number one priority, building relationships with kids. He has done a phenomenal job. He has over 250 kids on his caseload as the virtual facilitator right now.”

Creel also works with Inspire Academy and Eastside Elementary but has taught throughout the district.

“Mr. Creel helps students learn across many disciplines while keeping them focused in their various circumstances,” Career Technical Education Director Ken Seeley said. “Mr. Creel works with students with each secondary schools in our district. This requires a high level of organization, understanding and dedication. These are the skills that all outstanding teachers need, and Mr. Creel displays them daily.”