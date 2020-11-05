High election turnout should continue into other elections

The election is over — at least as far as Chambers County is concerned and the turnout was historic.

A total of 2,786 absentee ballots were submitted, and Probate Judge Paul Story said there were more absentee ballots in this election than any other election. In-person voting also topped the 2016 General Election total by 1,420 ballots.

It is no secret that the 2020 General Election would have one of, if not the highest, voter turnouts in our country’s history. Therefore, it wasn’t a surprise that 58.96 percent of the Chambers County registered voters took part and had their voices heard.

Whether you were part of the 41.63 percent that voted for former Vice President Joe Biden to become the next President of the United States or the 57.98 percent that voted to place Valley High School Vice Principal Casey Chambley as the Chambers County School District Superintendent, the results were clear.

The voters in Chambers County are looking for a change.

That’s true not only in the superintendent race during the General Election but also in LaFayette, when back on Oct. 6 Mayor Barry Moody was unseated by Kenneth Vines.

Change can only come if everyone exercises their right to vote. Obviously, at the time of this writing, we still do not know the outcome of the presidential election, but we do know that the voices here in Chambers County have been heard.

Without taking anything away from the high turnout, there were still 10,666 registered voters that decided for one reason or another to not make their way to the polls.

Whatever their reasons, we hope that they reconsider in the coming elections.

As this election cycle comes to a close and we embark on a new cycle, we encourage everyone to continue to pay close attention to the happenings in our community, attend regular public meetings and if you feel so inclined, throw your hat into the fray and run for public office.

We would like to also thank Dr. Kelli Hodge for her 10 years of service to the students, faculty and parents as the Chambers County School District Superintendent and congratulate and welcome incoming Superintendent Casey Chambley.