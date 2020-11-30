Lanett tree lighting ceremony will be a little different this year

One of Lanett’s annual Christmas traditions will have a bit of a different feel this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Kyle McCoy announced Monday that the Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be altered in order to ensure public health. The ceremony will still take place on Monday, December 7th at 6:00 pm EST, but there will not be a large public gathering.

The annual ceremony has become a big event over the years, featuring special holiday performances, vendors, kids’ rides, and a visit from Santa. However, due to COVID, the city will illuminate the tree with limited attendees.

“We’re asking that those who wish to come see the tree lighting remain in their vehicles for the event,” McCoy said.

While it is was a difficult decision to make, Mayor McCoy and the City Council felt that this was the logical way to move forward during these unique circumstances.

Lanett, Valley, and Lafayette in Chambers County, as well as West Point in Troup County, have all been hit particularly hard by the COVID pandemic, and the city will extend an invitation to honor the memory of those lost.

“We typically recognize an outstanding citizen during the lighting ceremony, but this year we’ve decided that we are going to remember those in this community that we’ve lost to COVID,” McCoy said. “Anyone that has lost a family member or friend to COVID is invited to come place a wreath or item of remembrance around the Christmas tree.”

McCoy said that items could be placed around the tree anytime on December 7th and that the city would leave them in place throughout the month.

The Christmas tree will be located in Veteran’s Park in Downtown Lanett, along 1st Street and North 8th Avenue. Attendees can view the lighting from their vehicles in the streets around the park.

