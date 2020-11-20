Lanett City Schools returns to virtual until Dec. 4

On Thursday, Lanett City Schools announced that it would go back to virtual learning for all students due to a large number of quarantines due to COVID-19. This will continue for the next two weeks.

“Due to a significant number of COVID-19 close contacts and quarantines, Lanett City Schools traditional learning students will return to full-time remote learning effective today, through Friday, Dec. 4,” Superintendent Jennifer Boyd said in a press release on the Lanett Panthers Facebook Page. “All on-campus learning including special services will be suspended during this time. Teachers will continue to work with parents to coordinate special services.”

Each school will decide its remote learning days and schedules.

Lanett had returned to on-campus learning at the start of November, with Nov. 2 being the first day students were on campus full time.

“Our overall goal has remained with the mindset that our students will be able to return to campus for five on-campus days,” Boyd said at the last Lanett School Board meeting. “That’s going to be done in phases. We will continue to monitor the current climate and look at the health data in making that decision as to whether or not it is safe enough to bring our students back into the learning environment for five days. I want to encourage our staff, our students, our parents, anyone that visits the school that we have to remain dedicated to the process. I know it’s a little bit inconvenient sometimes with some of the restrictions that we have in place, but everything that we are doing, we’re doing it so we can hopefully mitigate the spread of COVID here in our schools.”

According to the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 School Dashboard, the school system had less than five positive cases in the school system as of last week (Nov. 9-13).