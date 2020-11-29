Man found dead in ditch on King Road

The Valley Police Department is investigating after a 35-year-old male was found dead in a ditch on Sunday.

According to a VPD press release, on Sunday around 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to King Road near Fob James Drive in reference to a report of a person lying in the ditch.

A passerby had noticed the subject in the ditch and notified dispatch. Officers arrived and discovered a deceased black male in the ditch and also spoke to the passerby that had notified dispatch.

According to VPD, further investigation revealed that the deceased had multiple gun shot wounds to his body. Officers also made contact with the decedent’s parents and learned that he had left their residence around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The decedent was 35 years of age and his identity will be released at a later date, according to VPD. The body has been transferred to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Anyone who heard any gunshots or observed any suspicious activity in the area of King Road between 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and 7 a.m. Sunday morning is asked to notify Valley P.D. at 334-756-5200.