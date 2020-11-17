Mr. Jim Frank Thomas, Jr., 62, of LaFayette, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

A public viewing was held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside service was held on Monday, November 16, 2020, 2 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Johnny Green officiated.

Jim Frank Thomas, Jr. leaves to cherish his loving memories a son, Quinton (Tanisha) Thomas, of Huntsville; two sisters, (his caregivers) Minnie (William) Felton, of Auburn, and Paula Thomas, of Auburn; two brothers, Edwin Thomas, of LaFayette, and Joel (Janice) Thomas, of Phenix City; three uncles, Priestly (Mae Ola) Thompson and Israel Thompson, both of Brockton, Massachusetts and Benny Joe Thompson, of Boston; one aunt, Mary Jean Rushing, of Washington D.C.; two special nieces, Yolanda Felton, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Tonya (Michael) Collins of Summerville, South Carolina, two loving nephews, Dantavis (Marquetta) Felton, of Lubbock, Texas and Bryant (Candice) Felton, of San Antonio, Texas; three great-nieces, Tenea Collins, of College Park, Maryland and Amya and Alia Felton, both of San Antonio, Texas; two great-nephews, Jaylin and Grayson Felton, both of Lubbock, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seyoyer was entrusted with the arrangements.