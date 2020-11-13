Mrs. Linda Thompson Whitlock, age 77, of LaGrange, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia surrounded by her devoted husband and family.

She was born on July 2, 1943, in West Point to the late Judge Emerson Thompson and Ethel Jackson Thompson.

Mrs. Whitlock is survived by her husband, Don Whitlock; her children, Lynn (Paul) Metler, Kim Williams, Jeff (Gwen) Whitlock, and Kim Willis; her grandchildren, Nick Metler, Lauren (Josh) DeFoor, Brooke (Jerrod) Duncan, Chad Whitlock, and Kelly (Drew) Dunn; her great-grandchildren, Jax and Lila DeFoor and Eiland, Ellison, and Bailey Duncan; her loving caregivers, Marilyn Wilson and Gloria Harrison.

Mr. Whitlock was blessed to meet Linda following the loss of his first wife and for the next sixteen years they had a very loving and caring relationship. Mrs. Whitlock was a member of Community Chapel Church of God in Lanett. She was an accomplished classical pianist and organist who enjoyed sharing her love of music with her family. She was an extraordinary southern cook.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Nov 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. EST at the graveside in Hillcrest Cemetery. Dr. Paul Metler will officiate. Due to social gathering restrictions, visitation will be private.

