Mrs. Nora Lee Williams
Mrs. Nora Lee Williams, 79, of Dadeville, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Eternal Rest Church Cemetery, Dadeville at 1:00 p.m. CST with Minister Willene Stanley and Elder Lawrence Stanley officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. CST to 6:00 p.m. CST.
Mrs. Williams is survived by five daughters: Hazel (Terry) Burns, Dadeville, Janett (Arnie) Davis, Greensboro, North Carolina, Ethel Williams, Betty Welch and Debra (Tarrence) Edwards all of Dadeville; two sisters: Ernestine (Lamb) Pearson and Emma K. Edwards both of Dadeville; two brothers: James Mac Ferrell, Alexander City and Leon Ferrell, Dadeville; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and five great, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.
Mr. James Anthony Pool
Mr. James Anthony Pool, 64, of Camp Hill died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham. A private... read more