Rain may threaten Veterans Day event

VALLEY — The annual Veterans Day program planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Veterans Park will go on as scheduled provided there’s good weather but will be postponed until a later date in the event of rain. Showers are a possibility due to the approach of Tropical Storm Eta.

For many years now, American Legion Post 67 has hosted a Memorial Day program in late May and Veterans Day on Nov. 11. It’s a longstanding tradition to observe Veterans Day in the U.S. on Nov. 11. An armistice ending World War I went into effect at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, which was the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of that year. In the early years following World War I, Americans celebrated Nov. 11 as Armistice Day in tribute to the U.S. soldiers who had fought in that war. Veterans Day today celebrates U.S. soldiers who took part in all our nation’s conflicts. It’s a celebration that honors all veterans for their patriotism, love of country and their willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

If the weather is good on Wednesday, Post Commander Lanny Bledsoe and Valley Mayor Leonard Riley will be speaking.

Tents will be set up for older veterans to sit under. Everyone’s welcome, but attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and to maintain social distancing.