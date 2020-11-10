West Point sells alleyway

The West Point City Council convened for its regular business meeting Monday evening.

Mayor Steve Tramell called the meeting to order by asking for a motion to approve the minutes.

Councilwoman DeeDee Williams entered the conversation to say that she was in attendance at the Oct. 12 meeting when the council approved the disorderly house ordinance. However, Williams contends she was provided the public call-in number after requesting the participant number be resent to her after she realized an hour before the meeting began that she did not it. As a result of receiving the number, Williams says her voice was not heard.

“I was at the meeting, I did vote no, my vote was not heard, recorded or reported,” Williams said.

Williams concluded by making the motion to approve the minutes from the Oct. 12 meeting with a second coming from Councilman Joseph Ledbetter.

The council voted unanimously to approve the sale of the alleyway between 301 E 7th, 307 E 7th and 311 E 7th St to Eric and Amber Sanborn in the amount of $340.22. Planning & Community Development Director Dennis Dutton said the alley was not necessary and recommended the city accept the sale of the property.

“The city has discussed in the past about the alley being non-essential. It’s not a necessary alley, so to speak. It only adds maintenance and it’s a maintenance issue that we don’t need,” Dutton said at the Oct. 27 work session.

In other business, the council voted unanimously to appoint Roderick Palmer to the position of public works director. Palmer has served as the interim director since August.

At the Oct. 27 work session, Councilwoman Sandra Thornton offered her congratulations and thanked Palmer for accepting the position. Councilman Gerald Ledbetter echoed Thornton’s sentiments.

“I think Mr. Palmer is an excellent choice, and I don’t think we could do better,” Thornton said. “I think seeing him promoted from within our own city ranks within the current city pool of employees was to me, refreshing.”

Tramell concluded the meeting by reminding the community that the city cleanup will be held Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the city is asking for volunteers to come out to Virginia Cook.

The council will convene again on Nov 24 at 5:30 p.m. for another public hearing on the 2021 proposed budget.