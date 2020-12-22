Chambers County Sheriff’s reports, 12/21/2020
Sheriff’s office reports
› Quintavious Roberts 33, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to appear- child support, two counts
› Christopher Taylor 30, of Auburn, was arrested for failure to appear- ignition interlock violations
› Angel Elliott 39, of Valley, was arrested for failure to appear- unlawful possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
› Hattie Broughton 33, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to appear- child support
› Nicole Broughton 38, of LaFayette, was arrested for failure to appear- child support, two counts
› Robert Segrest 48, of Salem, was arrested for failure to appear- driving while suspended, two counts, failure to appear- improper lights and failure to appear- operate vehicle without insurance
Failure to Appear- Reasonable/Prudent Speed
› Cambree Fuller 27, of Auburn, was arrested for failure to appear- operate vehicle without insurance, failure to appear- driving while suspended and failure to appear- expired tag
Lanett Police reports, 12/21/2020
Lanett reports › Brittany Alexandria Thrower, age 30, of Opelika, was charged with failing to appear traffic. › Quintavious Shonquae...