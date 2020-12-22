December 22, 2020

Chambers County Sheriff’s reports, 12/21/2020

By Staff Reports

Published 7:09 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Sheriff’s office reports

Quintavious Roberts 33, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to appear- child support, two counts

Christopher Taylor 30, of Auburn, was arrested for failure to appear- ignition interlock violations

Angel Elliott 39, of Valley, was arrested for failure to appear- unlawful possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Hattie Broughton 33, of Lanett, was arrested for failure to appear- child support

Nicole Broughton 38, of LaFayette, was arrested for failure to appear- child support, two counts

Robert Segrest 48, of Salem, was arrested for failure to appear- driving while suspended, two counts, failure to appear- improper lights and failure to appear- operate vehicle without insurance

Failure to Appear- Reasonable/Prudent Speed

Cambree Fuller 27, of Auburn, was arrested for failure to appear- operate vehicle without insurance, failure to appear- driving while suspended and failure to appear- expired tag

