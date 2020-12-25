Even after the holidays, the importance of donating, giving back remains

Leading up to the holidays, a large emphasis is placed on giving back. Christmas has a way of putting everyone in a giving spirit, and in Chambers County people give in droves.

That was shown throughout this tumultuous year.

We just wrote about Ray and Jackie Edwards annual stocking program, which makes sure seniors in the area aren’t forgotten this Christmas. Many others give back by donating to programs like Toys for Tots, by making donations or by buying gifts for someone in need.

We’ve seen people’s generosity all year though. People have picked up groceries for neighbors and have created unique ways to thank first responders for their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even just wearing a mask is generous, as it shows you are thinking about the health and wellbeing of others.

In a normal year, we put so much emphasis on folks who may go without on Christmas Day. People donate in droves.

Unfortunately, those needs never go away after Dec. 25. A family struggling for food on Christmas is likely to need help in January, and a child with a lack of presents for the holidays may be lacking other necessities as well.

Our point is this — don’t forget to give other times of the year as well.

Most people reading this have a roof over their heads and aren’t worried about where their next meal will come from. That’s something to be thankful for, especially in a year where many have lost their jobs.

There are so many great organizations in this community that help out throughout the year with food needs and other issues that families that live near the poverty line face. We could fill this space with their names, but we’d surely leave some out. Many churches devote a lot of their energy to helping out people locally as well.

It’s not just money that’s needed. Volunteering, as so do to cook a meal on Thanksgiving or Christmas, is a free way to help out as well.

We suggest finding a cause that’s important to you, and if you have the means to do so, give back periodically throughout the year. Christmas is a great time of year to give. No one wants to see someone go hungry around the holidays. However, the holidays only come once a year, and so many people need help outside of December.

