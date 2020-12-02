Expansion comes at a great time

On Nov. 16, 2009, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia rolled out the first Kia Sorento off the new line of the West Point plant.

As we all know, jobs came with the plant — not just the KMMG facility, but also the suppliers that followed them to nearby LaGrange and even Cusseta.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that one of those suppliers, Hyundai Transys, plans to reinvest $240 million into an expansion of their West Point operations. This expansion is said to create 678 full-time jobs in our area.

“Our No. 1 business climate, alongside our robust logistics network and top-ranked workforce training programs, are not only attracting global companies to the Peach State but also retaining existing industries and helping them grow here,” Kemp said.

“I thank Hyundai TRANSYS for their long-term commitment to Georgia, and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure their investment keeps paying off for them and for the hardworking people of West Georgia.”

Hyundai TRANSYS is the only automobile manufacturing company in the world that specializes in transmissions.

The brand-new 620,000-square-foot West Point plant near the company’s current location on the Kia campus will be responsible for producing eight-speed transmissions for a global automotive leader.

“The level of trust built through years of capital investment, employment, and training support — along with new opportunities unmatched by any other states — made Georgia a natural choice,” said President of Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Powertrain Sangkil Jung. “We are excited for the opportunities ahead as we expand our presence in the West Point community.”

“I am absolutely thrilled that Hyundai TRANSYS will make this long-term investment in West Point, but most importantly for the new jobs being created,” said Mayor of the City of West Point Steve Tramell in the press release.

“We are thankful for the important contributions made by the West Point Development Authority, the State of Georgia, and Troup County that made this project a reality.”

Hyundai TRANSYS has been an incredible community partner with West Point and Troup County for over a decade, and our city could not be more proud of what this means for the community.

We are excited as well. Job creation of this magnitude should give West Point and the surrounding communities a much-needed boost.

There are too many people to thank for making this possible, but let’s all show the folks of Hyundai the appreciation for having faith in our community.

