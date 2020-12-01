Hyundai TRANSYS to invest more than $240 million in West Point

Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Hyundai TRANSYS, a world-renowned producer of automotive parts, will invest more than $240 million in expanding their operations in Georgia, creating 678 full-time long-term positions at a new manufacturing facility in the West Point area.

“Our No. 1 business climate, alongside our robust logistics network and top-ranked workforce training programs, are not only attracting global companies to the Peach State, but also retaining existing industries and helping them grow here,” Kemp said. “I thank Hyundai TRANSYS for their long-term commitment to Georgia, and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure their investment keeps paying off for them and for the hardworking people of West Georgia.”

Hyundai TRANSYS is the only automobile manufacturing company in the world that specializes in transmissions. The brand-new 620,000-square-foot West Point plant near the company’s current location on the Kia campus will be responsible for producing eight-speed transmissions for a global automotive leader.

“The level of trust built through years of capital investment, employment, and training support — along with new opportunities unmatched by any other states — made Georgia a natural choice,” said President of Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Powertrain Sangkil Jung. “We are excited for the opportunities ahead as we expand our presence in the West Point community.”

Hyundai TRANSYS will bring hundreds of advanced manufacturing jobs along with management and office staff positions to the local community, according to the press release from the governor’s office. The company additionally plans to create 165 supplementary construction handling and inspection jobs. The expansion will take Hyundai TRANSYS’ employment total in Georgia to 1,741 jobs. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Hyundai TRANSYS are encouraged to continue checking the company’s website for updated information.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Hyundai TRANSYS will make this long-term investment in West Point, but most importantly for the new jobs being created,” said Mayor of the City of West Point Steve Tramell in the press release. “We are thankful for the important contributions made by the West Point Development Authority, the State of Georgia, and Troup County that made this project a reality. Hyundai TRANSYS has been an incredible community partner with West Point and Troup County for over a decade, and our city could not be more proud of what this means for the community.”

“We are honored Troup County was chosen by Hyundai TRANSYS for the location of their new manufacturing facility. Their significant capital investment will strengthen our local economy, and the addition of good jobs will create economic opportunity for our residents,” said Troup County Chairman Patrick Crews. “We have the best state in the country for business and a community that has a history of great leadership. When you combine great leadership with great resources, you get great results. This was truly a team win for all involved.”

Senior Project Manager Amanda Fields represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the West Point Development Authority, Georgia Power and Georgia Quick Start.

“As I have said, when companies invest in Georgia, they become Georgia companies, and we are committed to supporting their long-term growth. Today we celebrate another great example of that partnership leading to even more Georgians being employed by a world-class company. We are grateful for Hyundai TRANSYS choosing to invest in Georgia again and celebrate their commitment to the state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Thanks to Gov. Kemp and the General Assembly for their continued support of our efforts to recruit business and open new markets for Georgia companies around the world. Communities across the state – large and small, urban and rural – continue to benefit from Georgia’s international trade and investment.”

According to the press release, in 2020 alone, the State of Georgia’s strong international relationships have helped facilitate more than $1 billion in investment and more than 2,000 jobs from South Korean companies. Georgia is home to more than 200 automotive-related facilities, and remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing, outpacing the United States in 10-year GDP growth in the manufacture of products including machinery, electrical equipment and components, and fabricated metals.

