LaFayette sets date for Severe Weather Preparedness Tax holiday

The LaFayette Council met for the final time of 2020 on Monday to discuss the Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday.

The weekend, which will be set for Feb. 26-28, is for items that are usually in high demand during severe weather. They include batteries, regular and cell phone batteries, flashlights among other items.

“This is something that we do on an annual basis,” LaFayette city clerk Louis Davidson said.

The council agreed to suspend the rules and pass the ordinance on its first reading.

Councilmember Shannon Hunter also raised the idea of placing a fence between the cemetery and the Community House.

“There’s been a lot of damage there over the years and the city has neglected it terribly,” Hunter said. “We’re going to have more cars there, we need to have a fence there so people don’t drive over the tombstones and breaking them worse than they already are.”

The council approved the motion.

