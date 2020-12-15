Lanett arrest reports, 12/14/2020
Lanett reports
› John Woodruff, 45, of Valley, arrested for public intoxication.
› Letavious Tucker, 24, of Valley, arrested for failure to appear.
› Domestic violence 3rd reported in the 1600 Blk 34th Ave SW.
› Criminal trespass 3rd, Theft 3rd reported in the 600 Blk S 3rd Ave.
› Burglary 3rd, theft 4th reported in the 1600 20th St SW.
› Theft 4th reported in the 2300 Blk S Broad Ave.
› Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported in the 300 Blk S 5th Ave.
› Harassment reported in the 1300 Blk 15th St SW.
