Lanett Police reports, 12/21/2020

Lanett reports

› Brittany Alexandria Thrower, age 30, of Opelika, was charged with failing to appear traffic.

› Quintavious Shonquae Shamoria Roberts, age 33, of Lanett, was charged with bail jumping 2nd-failure to pay.

› Cambree Danielle Fuller, age 27, of Auburn, was charged with three counts of failing to appear traffic.

› Theft of property 4th was reported in the 2400 block of 23rd St. SW.

› Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of N 18th St.

› Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of S Phillips Rd.

› Harassment was reported in the 100 block of E 19th S

