Lanett to host remembrance ceremony

LANETT — The COVID-19 pandemic has made for a difficult year in the local area, nation and world community. More than 330,000 Americans have died from it and more than one million people have been lost worldwide.

At 6 p.m. EST on New Year’s Eve, the City of Lanett will be hosting a remembrance ceremony at the tree in Veterans Park. People are asked to bring a helium-filled balloon to the park with the name of a loved one who suffered from COVID-19 this year.

“We thought it would be something special we could do to remember those who passed on this year,” Mayor Kyle McCoy said. “People don’t have to come to Veterans Park to release a balloon. They can do it at home in their front yard. We will be doing this to remember the ones who lost their lives to COVID and to honor those who were infected with the virus and recovered.”

It will also be a time of remembrance for those who passed away from natural causes not related to COVID-19.

“We lost Bobby Williams and Shirley Motley this year,” McCoy said. “They were so important to our city and local area for a long time. We also lost our former state representative. Richard Laird passed away this year.”

During the Christmas holiday season, residents of Lanett and the surrounding area were invited to bring photos and cards of remembrance of loved ones they lost to COVID-19. Locals are also asked to honor loved ones who survived a difficult battle with the virus.

