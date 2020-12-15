Mr. Jessie Calhoun, 73, of Camp Hill, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Calhoun was born in LaFayette, Oct. 15, 1947, to the late Johnny Calhoun and the late Mollie Sykes Calhoun and retired from the Joe Blanks Logging Company.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Jimmy Haddox officiating.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

He is survived by two sisters, Bobbie (Carron) Adams, of Camp Hill and Sarah Newborn, of LaFayette; one brother, Johnnie (Jeanette) Calhoun, of Newnan, Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

