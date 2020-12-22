December 22, 2020

Mr. Jimmie Allen, Jr

By Staff Reports

Published 7:06 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Funeral Services are pending for Mr. Jimmie Allen, Jr., 86 of Five Points, who passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

