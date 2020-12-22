Mr. Nathan “Moody” Floyd, 64, of LaFayette, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Public viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, the Rev. Kelsey Barnes officiating.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his children, Tina (Tromon) Smith, of Valley; Stephanie Little, of Lanett; Corey (Angela) Jones, and Jonathan (Crystal) Jones, both of Atlanta; sisters, Mae West (Charlie) Allison, Pattie Shivers, and Yvonne Floyd, all of LaFayette; Princess (Gary) James, of Birmingham and Valdonia Melton, of Gadsden; brothers, Albert Floyd, Joseph Floyd, and Benjamin Floyd, all of Lafayette; Wayne Floyd of Roanoke and Curly Lee Floyd, of Lanett; grandchildren, Alexcia Brewer, Ezra Smith, Brandon Smith, Quitavious Brown, Ke’ondae Huguley, Xavious Walton, Sariyah Houston, Cornesha Jones, Corey Jones, Angelique Jones, Jaylon Jones, and Vito Jones; a special friend: Lera Todd, of LaFayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

