Mr. Randy Harper aka Piano Man, 61, of LaFayette, died Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Randy was born in LaFayette June 28, 1959, to the late Alvin Harper and the late Sarah Love Harper.

He was a member of the LaFayette Heights Baptist Church where he played the piano for many years. He played with numerous local bands. He loved God, his family, his church family, music and loved to fish and especially loved Alabama Football.

Services will be held Sunday Dec. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the LaFayette Heights Baptist Church Prayer Garden with the Rev. Paul Howard and the Rev. Randall Hamer officiating burial will follow at the Langdale Cemetery in Valley.

Visitation will be held Sunday at the family life center of the church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Randy is survived by his wife, Linda Gray Harper, of Valley; two daughters, Latisha Fetner (Tony Hill) of Valley and Lynsie Gilson (Justin), of Valley; brother, Lavaughn Harper (Gail) of LaFayette; seven grandchildren, Dixie Fetner, Austin Fetner, Skye Gilson, Alex Gilson, Lil’D, Angel Hill, Hannah Hill, and one great-grandchild, Ansleigh Hill, and a host of nieces, nephews ,cousins, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

