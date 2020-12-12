December 12, 2020

Mrs. Glennie Marie Wilson

Mrs. Glennie Marie Wilson, 80 of Pleasant Grove,  (formerly of LaFayette) passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 2 p.m. CST at Mt. Lebanon UMC Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Robert Frazier officiating

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Rosie Wilson Bradberry (Pleasant Grove); two grandchildren, James (Myesha) Bradberry, of Pleasant Grove and Takia Bradberry, of Pleasant Grove; one great-granddaughter, Xena Reign Bradberry, of Pleasant Grove; aunts, Bernice Malone, of Mobile and Shirley Finley, of LaFayette; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements

