Mrs. Glennie Marie Wilson, 80 of Pleasant Grove, (formerly of LaFayette) passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 2 p.m. CST at Mt. Lebanon UMC Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Robert Frazier officiating

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Rosie Wilson Bradberry (Pleasant Grove); two grandchildren, James (Myesha) Bradberry, of Pleasant Grove and Takia Bradberry, of Pleasant Grove; one great-granddaughter, Xena Reign Bradberry, of Pleasant Grove; aunts, Bernice Malone, of Mobile and Shirley Finley, of LaFayette; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

