Mrs. Ida Belle Upshaw Roberts, the daughter of the late of Mrs Susie Ellis Goss, was born July 5, 1927, in Chambers County. She gained her wings into eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home, Valley.

Mrs. Ida was affectionately known as “Grams” to her grandchildren.

She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and united with the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Cusseta. She was an active church member and participated in and led many church events. Mrs. Ida served on several church auxiliary boards. She sang in the choir and was a member of the gospel group, “The Old Ship.” She was known to many as an outgoing, caring, and a spirit-led woman of God.

Mrs. Ida enjoyed supporting her family, talking about the history of the community, and teaching the word of God.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willie B. Roberts and her two loving daughters, Barbara E. Roberts and Thelma E. Roberts.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one loving and devoted brother, Willie Roberts Goss; a beautiful granddaughter, Twyla Roberts; two caring and handsome grandsons, Lai-Barrett Roberts and Nicholaus Roberts; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at noon EST in the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery, Cusseta with the Rev. Arthur Thomas serving as the eulogist.

Public viewing was held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be express at www.mwleemortuary.com

M. W. Lee Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.

