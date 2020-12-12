December 12, 2020

Mrs. Mattie Mae Holloway

By Staff Reports

Published 8:38 am Saturday, December 12, 2020

Mrs. Mattie Mae Holloway, 83, of Lanett died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in LaFayette. 

A graveside service was held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette at 11 a.m. (CST) with the Rev. Michael Stiggers officiating.

Public viewing was at Vines Funeral Home, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Holloway, Lanett; six children, Robert Lee Holloway, Jr. (Jennifer), Lanett, Sandra Scanlan, Cusseta, Glover Holloway, Lavita, Texas, Debra Phillips (Bernard), Lanett, Lynda Allison (Stevie), LaFayette and Gary L. Holloway (Darlene), LaFayette; one brother, Otice Carlisle, LaFayette; one sister, Jimmie Carlisle, Lanett; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchldren; a host of loving brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and two special nephews, Michael and Terry Carlisle.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

