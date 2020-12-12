Mrs. Mattie Mae Holloway, 83, of Lanett died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in LaFayette.

A graveside service was held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette at 11 a.m. (CST) with the Rev. Michael Stiggers officiating.

Public viewing was at Vines Funeral Home, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Holloway, Lanett; six children, Robert Lee Holloway, Jr. (Jennifer), Lanett, Sandra Scanlan, Cusseta, Glover Holloway, Lavita, Texas, Debra Phillips (Bernard), Lanett, Lynda Allison (Stevie), LaFayette and Gary L. Holloway (Darlene), LaFayette; one brother, Otice Carlisle, LaFayette; one sister, Jimmie Carlisle, Lanett; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchldren; a host of loving brothers & sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and two special nephews, Michael and Terry Carlisle.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

