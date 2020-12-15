Patricia “Elaine” Taylor Walston, age 73, of Valley, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14th, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in West Point, Georgia on Dec. 20, 1946, to the late George Taylor and Moline Franklin Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Anthony Waldrep and her brother Vernon Taylor.

She was a member of Johnson Chapel church.

Elaine loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was an avid University of Alabama football fan.

Survivors include her husband, Haywood Walston; sons, Jarrod (Barbara) Helleso, Michael Waldrep; grandchildren, Joshua Helleso, Jazlyn Adams; great-grandchildren, Hadley, and Jaxon Helleso.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. EST at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Elaine, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

