Ricky Elmer Fincher, 64, of Valley, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Ricky was born March 2, 1956, in Roanoke. Ricky is survived by his wife, Penny Fincher of 44 years. He is also survived by his children, Brian (Kaitlin) Fincher and Nicole (Jamie) Hendrix; grandchildren, Conner, Gantt, Keely, and Brent; and brother, Randy Fincher. Ricky is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Elmer, and Minnie Fincher. Ricky was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone.

Ricky loved sports, especially Alabama football. He served in law enforcement for 15 years and loved being a police officer. He enjoyed playing golf, camping, spending time with family, and going on family vacations. Ricky was kind hearted, outgoing, and a lovable guy with a great sense of humor. He will truly be missed by all and ‘Roll Tide’.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 4 p.m. EST at Johnson Memorial Gardens in Valley. Family and friends will gather at the gravesite.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

