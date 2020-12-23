Twelve local players selected in ASWA All-State rosters

The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its All-State football rosters for the 2020 football season, and Chambers County has been well represented on the list.

Lanett finished with the most selections of any Chambers County school, as it had six players selected to either first or second-team or as honorable mentions.

AISA 2A State Champions Chambers Academy finished with four players on the all-state rosters. LaFayette and Springwood each had one player make the team.

The first-team selections are seen below:

DL Caden Story

Story finished with 41 solo tackles, 17 assists, 18 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, 26 pressures as a junior.

LB Kelvin Zachery

Zachery finished his career with 74 solo tackles, 28 assists, 28 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, nine QB pressures, an interception and six sacks.

Ath. Kadarious Zackery

Zackary finished with 1,101 yards and 12 touchdowns on 55 completions. He also ran for 961 yards and 13 touchdowns on 89 carries. He also had three touchdowns and 124 yards on 11 catches. On defense, he finished with 72 tackles, five for a loss, nine interceptions, 16 pass deflections, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Ath. Payton Allen

Allen finished with 3,209 passing yards and 1,179 rushing yards this season, totaling 4,388 yards and 43 touchdowns this year.

P Antavious Woody

Woody finished with 25 Punts for 1,021 yards, averaging 40.8 yards a punt.

The second-team selections are seen below:

RB OJ Tolbert

Tolbert finished his senior season with 1,1825 yards and 20 touchdowns on 185 carries.

OL Javonte Cooper

Cooper finished the 2020 season with an 86% grade avg and 41 pancakes.

DL Jacob Oliver

Oliver finished his high school career with 121 tackles and 18 tackles for a loss. He also had a team-high six sacks.

The honorable mentions are seen below:

RB Jordan Benbrook

Benbrook finished with a county-high 1,338 yards and 22 touchdowns on 161 carries (8.3 yards per carry).

WR TY Trammell

Trammell finished with a county-high 1,009 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also finished with 394 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

WR Trey Abner

Abner is the Panthers’ tight end, but he led them in yards, catches and touchdowns, finishing with 36 receptions, 578 yards and eight touchdowns.

DB Seidrion Langston

Langston finished with 59 solo tackles, 22 assists, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, six pass breakups and three interceptions.

