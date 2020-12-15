Valley arrest reports, 12/14/2020
Valley reports
› Report of criminal mischief 2 in the 2000 block of 52nd Street.
› Report of theft of property 1 in the 100 block of Beech Street.
› Report of violation of protection order in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.
› Report of harassment in the 2100 block of 40th Street.
› Report of theft 2 in the 1800 block of 45th Street.
› Report of receiving stolen property 1 in the 500 block of Fob James Drive.
› Report of theft 1 in the 2400 block of 36th Street.
› Cinetta Colleen Jackson, age 55, of Valley, charged with theft 4.
› Crystal Shea Colley, age 41, of Valley, charged with failure to appear (improper tires, failure to display insurance).
› Scottie Lee Davis, age 48, of Valley, charged with failure to appear (expired license, failure to register vehicle).
› Richard Anthony Johns, age 26, of Lanett, charged with fugitive from justice (Troup County, Georgia).
