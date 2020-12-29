YEAR IN REVIEW: Part II: Local sports during COVID-19

This is the second part of a series detailing the sports year in review in Chambers County.

April 3

Latest Panther signs to continue athletic career

Lanett defensive lineman Eric McCants committed to play football at Garden City Community College. He finished with 11 sacks during his senior year at Lanett. He was the fourth player from the 2020 class to commit.

April 4

Springwood’s

Barber commits to Faulkner

University

Springwood point guard McKayla Barber committed to continuing her basketball career at Faulkner University. As a senior, she finished with 11.1 points and 4.8 assists a game.

April 7

Valley star eighth-grader Sanders commits to Auburn

Valley eighth-grader Jackson Sanders committed to play baseball at Auburn. Sanders pitched 20 ⅔ innings in a shortened season, finishing 3-1. He is now a freshman at Valley and will be able to pitch deeper into games than he was a year ago.

April 11

Arm slot change key for Sam

Bradfield’s

success

Springwood baseball pitcher Sam Bradfield committed to play baseball at Fayetteville Tech Community College. Bradfield changed his arm slot, which added more movement and velocity to his pitches.

April 16

Boston makes college choice, signs with Snead State

LaFayette senior Corey Boston chose to sign with Snead State to continue his basketball career. Boston was the Bulldogs’ point guard that led the team to the state semifinal game.

April 17

Pair of Valley

juniors pick up first college

offers

Valley juniors Quez Trammell and Demarice Farrow picked up their first college offers to continue their basketball careers. Trammell’s first offer was from Coastal Alabama Community College, while Farrow’s was from Atlanta Warriors.

April 24

Springwood’s Butler commits to Judson College

Springwood softball pitcher Miranda Butler committed to continuing to play softball at Judson College. The biggest reason she wanted to attend Judson was the small class sizes.

May 5

AISA cancels spring sports

After delaying its decision for a couple of months, the Alabama Independent School Association officially canceled its spring sports season. There had been talk of AISA schools holding playoffs in May or June.

May 6

Lanett football team receives championship rings

The 2019 1A Champion Lanett football team received its championship rings. While it wasn’t able to celebrate the way head coach Clifford Story had planned, the team was able to meet for a few minutes to get its rings.

May 7

Valley football coach Buster

Daniel takes job at Lee-Scott

After coaching at his alma mater for three years, Valley football head coach Buster Daniel retired from public schools and took a head coaching job at Lee Scott Academy in Opelika. Daniel led the Rams to their first region championship since 2011.

May 12

Lanett promotes Tay McCants to head basketball coach

After head basketball coach Richard Carter retired in February, Story promoted assistant coach Trentavious McCants to head coach. McCants had been with the team for the last six years.

May 16

AHSAA hopefully to start summer activities by June 8

Due to the Alabama Department of Health’s news COVID-19 numbers dropping in the state, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced schools could reopen campuses for summer workouts by early June.

May 28

Springwood’s Okeyia commits to Brescia University

Springwood star forward Francis Okeyia committed to play basketball at Brescia University, an NAIA school in Kentucky. In his lone year at Springwood, the 6-foot-5 forward from the UK averaged 19.6 points, 11 rebounds and 6.7 assists a game.

June 4

Andrews wins Attacker of the Year award

West Point native Bruce Andrews was named the inaugural Peachbelt Conference Attacker of the Year, which is given to the player with the most kills in League of Legends. Andrews finished the year with 181 kills in 11 matches. He is on the League of Legends team at Columbus State University.

June 5

LaFayette’s

Burton commits to Shelton

LaFayette guard Tae Burton committed to play basketball at Shelton State, which is one of the best junior colleges for basketball in the state of Alabama. Burton led LaFayette in scoring, finishing with 19.1 points a game as a senior.

June 10

Springwood holds signing day

Three Springwood athletes signed their official letters of intent outside of the school’s gym. Okeyia signed with Brescia University to play basketball. Butler signed to play softball at Judson College and Chalyb Lenker signed to run cross country at LaGrange College.

June 11

Chambers

Academy’s

Waldrop signs with Faulkner

Chambers Academy tackle Jake Waldrop signed his letter of intent with Faulkner University to play football. Waldrop was the second member of the 2019 Rebels football team to sign with Faulkner.

June 12

Chambers’ Williams signs with UWA

Olivia Williams joined the University of West Alabama’s Rodeo Team. Williams participated in the West Georgia Junior Rodeo, the East Alabama Horsemanship Association and the National Barrel Horse Association circuits in her five years at Chambers Academy.

June 17

Caydon Smoot signs with

Southern Union

Chambers Academy pitcher Caydon Smoot signed with Southern Union to play baseball. Smoot is a left-handed pitcher that has great control of the strike zone.

Chambers

Academy’s Brody Smoot signs with Faulkner

University

Brody Smoot became the third member of the 2019 Rebels’ football team to sign with Faulkner University. Smoot plays outside linebacker. In his last two years at Chambers, Smoot finished with 100 tackles and 21 sacks.

June 18

Hunter takes over as VHS head football coach

Athletic Director Adam Hunter was promoted from assistant coach to head football coach at Valley High School. Hunter had been a football assistant at the school since 2007.

June 24

Lanett’s Quae Houston commits to Faulkner

Lanett receiver Quae Houston committed to play football at Faulkner University in June. Houston died in August.

