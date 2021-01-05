CCSD sports postponed starting Wednesday

At its specially called meeting on Tuesday, the Chambers County School District decided that Jan. 6-8 would be pandemic days. This decision canceled all extracurricular activities in the school district, including sports, until Monday, Jan. 11.

“Everything Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday has been canceled. They will have to reschedule those,” CCSD superintendent Casey Chambly said. “They will resume Monday, the 11th.”

This decision postponed several games for local area teams. LaFayette and Lanett were scheduled to play each other for the first time this season on Friday in an area game. That game will most likely be rescheduled later this season. On Saturday, Valley was scheduled to host Lanett in their first meeting this year.

Both Valley and LaFayette will play their games on Tuesday. Valley will host area opponent Russell County, while LaFayette will still travel to Dadeville.

WF Burns and JP Powell were also scheduled to play the Lanett Junior High teams this week, but those games have also been canceled for the week.

