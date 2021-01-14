Chambers boys basektball rises in latest ASWA poll

In the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball poll, all four Chambers County teams that were ranked in last week’s poll remained ranked, but all four were in different spots.

The Chambers Academy boys basketball team was the only team to rise in the latest poll, moving up from No. 5 to No. 3. The Rebels defeated Macon-East in overtime in their most recent game on Tuesday.

The Chambers Academy girls team fell from No. 6 to No. 7. It also defeated Macon-East in its game on Tuesday.

The Lanett boys lost their second game of the season on Tuesday, falling on the road to Handley. This resulted in the Panthers falling from No. 9 to No. 10.

After dominating the early part of its schedule, the Springwood boys basketball team has struggled in its previous three games, getting swept by Lee-Scott. The Wildcats fell from No. 4 to No. 7.

Below are the full rankings:

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (19-0)

2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (19-2)

4. Foley (14-3)

5. Theodore (18-3)

6. Spain Park (17-6)

7. Auburn (11-3)

8. Sparkman (14-7)

9. Gadsden City (13-4)

10. Davidson (8-9)

Others nominated: Austin (8-8), Dothan (8-4), James Clemens (8-10), Thompson (14-4).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (21-1)

2. Eufaula (15-3)

3. McGill-Toolen (12-5)

4. Athens (10-1)

5. Buckhorn (14-2)

6. Hartselle (11-2)

7. Northridge (13-4)

8. Mortimer Jordan (17-3)

9. Oxford (15-4)

10. Carver-Montgomery (5-3)

Others nominated: Chelsea (14-5), Cullman (12-7), Madison Academy (6-8), McAdory (10-10), Muscle Shoals (6-7), Opelika (5-7), Scottsboro (10-3).

CLASS 5A

1. Central-Tuscaloosa (7-2)

2. Pleasant Grove (17-4)

3. Charles Henderson (7-2)

4. Carver-Birmingham (12-4)

5. Selma (3-1)

6. Mae Jemison (7-5)

7. LeFlore (11-5)

8. Lee-Huntsville (6-7)

9. Guntersville (11-4)

10. Lawrence Co. (12-2)

Others nominated: East Limestone (8-9), Fairfield (9-6), Marbury (7-5), Ramsay (8-10).

CLASS 4A

1. Priceville (15-5)

2. Anniston (11-3)

3. Rogers (16-5)

4. Deshler (13-7)

5. Jackson (12-2)

6. Williamson (9-2)

7. Handley (10-8)

8. Oneonta (11-5)

9. St. James (10-5)

10. New Hope (7-5)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (14-4), Geneva (9-6), North Jackson (6-6).

CLASS 3A

1. Montgomery Academy (14-2)

2. Susan Moore (20-2)

3. Prattville Christian (17-2)

4. T.R. Miller (8-1)

5. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-1)

6. Lauderdale Co. (11-3)

7. Winfield (15-2)

8. Trinity (12-3)

9. Phil Campbell (16-5)

10. Plainview (18-5)

Others nominated: Collinsville (15-4), Elkmont (10-5), Ohatchee (6-3), Sylvania (15-5).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (12-5)

2. Spring Garden (18-2)

3. Midfield (12-4)

4. G.W. Long (8-0)

5. Geneva Co. (11-5)

6. Hatton (13-2)

7. Cold Springs (12-5)

8. Ider (15-7)

9. Sand Rock (12-7)

10. Falkville (16-5)

Others nominated: Mars Hill Bible (4-2), St. Luke’s (9-3), Westminster-Oak Mountain (8-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (17-5)

2. Samson (14-2)

3. Winterboro (9-0)

4. Loachapoka (7-7)

5. Coosa Christian (15-2)

6. Marion Co. (14-7)

7. Florala (7-6)

8. Pleasant Home (6-3)

9. Lindsay Lane (10-4)

10. R.A. Hubbard (5-2)

Others nominated: Covenant Christian (6-1), Vina (7-5).

AISA

1. Glenwood (14-1)

2. Clarke Prep (15-3)

3. Tuscaloosa Academy (11-1)

4. Lee-Scott (7-5)

5. Southern Academy (9-1)

6. Lakeside (7-4)

7. Chambers Academy (7-3)

8. Lowndes Academy (8-0)

9. Sparta (4-5)

10. Monroe Academy (7-4)

Others nominated: Edgewood Academy (NA), Fort Dale Academy (NA), Patrician Academy (4-8).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Fairhope (18-0)

2. Vestavia Hills (19-2)

3. Spain Park (19-2)

4. Hoover (14-5)

5. Sparkman (10-4)

6. Huntsville (13-4)

7. Gadsden City (14-8)

8. James Clemens (11-5)

9. Thompson (10-7)

10. Austin (6-6)

Others nominated: Albertville (14-4), Baker (10-6), Dothan (8-8), Enterprise (13-4), Florence (7-5), Oak Mountain (13-7).

CLASS 6A

1. Huffman (9-2)

2. Pinson Valley (11-2)

3. Shades Valley (8-3)

4. Eufaula (16-3)

5. Hartselle (16-2)

6. Mountain Brook (16-6)

7. Calera (11-6)

8. Oxford (16-2)

9. Spanish Fort (14-3)

10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-3)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (14-6), Clay-Chalkville (10-4), Cullman (9-5), Decatur (11-10), Minor (12-6), Muscle Shoals (6-4), Robertsdale (16-5), Scottsboro (13-3), Valley (8-2).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (13-5)

2. Pleasant Grove (12-4)

3. Parker (8-3)

4. Center Point (5-2)

5. Lee-Huntsville (4-1)

6. Sylacauga (11-1)

7. Talladega (9-2)

8. LeFlore (6-5)

9. West Point (13-5)

10. Guntersville (12-3)

Others nominated: B.C. Rain (9-4), Carroll-Ozark (14-8), Charles Henderson (14-7), Douglas (12-5), Faith-Mobile (7-6), Greenville (9-7), Lawrence Co. (9-5), Russellville (9-4), Selma (3-2).

CLASS 4A

1. Williamson (17-2)

2. White Plains (11-3)

3. Westminster-Huntsville (12-3)

4. Anniston (12-3)

5. Good Hope (13-4)

6. Dallas Co. (7-1)

7. St. Michael (12-7)

8. Brooks (10-5)

9. Hamilton (12-7)

10. West Morgan (6-7)

Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (15-5), West Limestone (7-8).

CLASS 3A

1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-3)

2. Fyffe (12-4)

3. Cottage Hill (13-1)

4. Plainview (19-3)

5. Mobile Christian (13-4)

6. Opp (11-0)

7. Chickasaw (9-2)

8. Pike Co. (2-1)

9. Piedmont (5-5)

10. Elkmont (11-4)

Others nominated: Clements (10-6), Danville (9-6), Geraldine (12-3), Lauderdale Co. (12-4), Providence Christian (10-3), Wicksburg (13-5), Winfield (13-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Midfield (14-5)

2. Calhoun (8-6)

3. North Sand Mountain (13-4)

4. Clarke Co. (16-3)

5. Section (11-7)

6. Geneva Co. (11-2)

7. Sand Rock (14-3)

8. Hatton (9-4)

9. Spring Garden (12-5)

10. Lanett (7-2)

Others nominated: Red Bay (7-5), Westbrook Christian (11-4), Westminster-Oak Mountain (8-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (13-4)

2. Decatur Heritage (6-7)

3. Covenant Christian (12-2)

4. Florala (15-3)

5. Brantley (7-0)

6. Pickens Co. (5-2)

7. Ragland (13-4)

8. Autaugaville (9-0)

9. Belgreen (13-2)

10. Jacksonville Christian (9-4)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (6-4), Woodville (8-4).

AISA

1. Tuscaloosa Academy (15-0)

2. Pike Liberal Arts (10-2)

3. Chambers Academy (9-1)

4. Jackson Academy (9-1)

5. Heritage Christian (12-1)

6. Glenwood (13-3)

7. Springwood (10-4)

8. Clarke Prep (11-5)

9. Macon-East (6-5)

10. Evangel Christian (3-4)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (4-7), Sparta (5-6).

