January 19, 2021

  • 63°

Chambers County Sheriff’s reports for 01.18.2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:33 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Robert E. Segrest, 48 of Salem, was arrested for failure to appear – driving while suspended

Brandy Michelle Spears, 29 of Cusseta, was arrested for failure to pay – child support

Quandaris Devine Johnson, 30 of Roanoke, was arrested for failure to pay – possession of marijuana 2nd

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports