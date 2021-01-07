Four local teams ranked in ASWA rankings

The first Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball rankings of 2021 were released on Thursday. Four local teams were ranked in the top 10 of their individual rankings, while Valley High School was nominated.

Both Chambers Academy teams are ranked in the rankings. The girls’ team is ranked sixth in the state, while the boys are the No. 5 team in the AISA.

The Springwood boys team has the best ranking, as it sits at No. 4. Lanett is the other ranked team, as the Panthers are the No. 9 team in 2A.

Below are the full rankings:

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Hoover (18-0) Hewitt-Trussville (18-1) Vestavia Hills (19-2) Foley (12-3) Theodore (16-3) Spain Park (15-5) Auburn (10-3) Sparkman (12-7) Gadsden City (12-2) Davidson (5-8)

Others nominated: Dothan (6-4), James Clemens (8-9), Thompson (11-3).

CLASS 6A

Hazel Green (19-1) Eufaula (13-3) McGill-Toolen (10-5) Athens (7-1) Buckhorn (13-2) Hartselle (9-2) Northridge (12-4) Madison Academy (5-6) Muscle Shoals (5-6) Mortimer Jordan (15-3)

Others nominated: Briarwood Christian (9-3), Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Chelsea (11-5), Cullman (11-6), Homewood (8-6), Opelika (4-6), Oxford (13-4), Park Crossing (6-3), Scottsboro (9-2).

CLASS 5A

Central-Tuscaloosa (6-1) Pleasant Grove (15-4) Charles Henderson (5-2) Carver-Birmingham (9-4) Mae Jemison (6-5) LeFlore (9-5) Lee-Huntsville (6-7) East Limestone (8-8) Ramsay (6-9) Lawrence Co. (9-2)

Others nominated: Fairfield (8-6), West Point (9-5).

CLASS 4A

Priceville (13-5) Anniston (7-3) Rogers (12-5) Deshler (11-7) Jackson (10-2) North Jackson (5-5) Handley (7-5) Oneonta (9-4) Williamson (6-2) St. James (10-5)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (13-4), Geneva (7-6), Straughn (9-4).

CLASS 3A

Montgomery Academy (12-2) Susan Moore (18-2) Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-0) Trinity (12-1) Prattville Christian (15-2) T.R. Miller (6-1) Lauderdale Co. (9-3) Winfield (11-1) Phil Campbell (13-5) Plainview (16-5)

Others nominated: Clements (7-6), Collinsville (7-4), Elkmont (9-5), Ohatchee (5-2), Sylvania (10-5).

CLASS 2A

Pisgah (10-5) Spring Garden (17-2) Midfield (12-3) G.W. Long (7-0). Geneva Co. (9-5) Hatton (11-2) Ider (14-6) Cold Springs (10-5) Sand Rock (9-7) Falkville (15-4)

Others nominated: Mars Hill Bible (3-1), St. Luke’s (9-3).

CLASS 1A

Skyline (13-5) Winterboro (7-0) Loachapoka (7-8) Samson (11-2) Florala (6-5) Pleasant Home (5-1) Coosa Christian (11-2) Red Level (6-2) Lindsay Lane (9-4) R.A. Hubbard (4-1)

Others nominated: Belgreen (7-7), Brantley (3-2), Covenant Christian (3-1), Vina (6-5).

AISA

Glenwood (11-1) Tuscaloosa Academy (9-0) Clarke Prep (12-2) Lee-Scott (5-3) Lakeside (5-3) Chambers Academy (5-2) Pike Liberal Arts (4-4) Southern Academy (6-1) Sparta Academy (3-4) Monroe Academy (6-4)

Others nominated: Edgewood Academy (6-4), Patrician Academy (3-5).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Fairhope (17-0) Hoover (13-4) Vestavia Hills (17-2) Spain Park (17-2) James Clemens (7-3) Thompson (10-5) Sparkman (8-4) Huntsville (12-4) Gadsden City (14-6) Austin (5-6)

Others nominated: Albertville (13-1), Auburn (10-2), Baker (9-6), Dothan (7-6), Enterprise (11-4), Oak Mountain (12-6).

CLASS 6A

Huffman (8-2) Shades Valley (8-2) Pinson Valley (8-2) Oxford (10-1) Eufaula (14-3) Hartselle (14-2) Calera (9-6) Mountain Brook (14-6) Spanish Fort (13-3) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-3)

Others nominated: Buckhorn (11-5), Clay-Chalkville (9-3), Cullman (9-3), Decatur (10-9), Minor (10-6), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Robertsdale (15-5), Scottsboro (11-3), Valley (8-2), Wetumpka (6-4).

CLASS 5A

Ramsay (11-4) Parker (6-2) Center Point (4-1) Lee-Huntsville (3-1) Pleasant Grove (10-4) Guntersville (7-1) Lawrence Co. (9-3) Tallassee (3-2) Charles Henderson (13-6) LeFlore (5-5)

Others nominated: Andalusia (8-4), B.C. Rain (8-3), Faith-Mobile (6-6), Russellville (8-3).

CLASS 4A

Williamson (15-2) Anniston (12-1) Dallas Co. (7-0) White Plains (7-3) Westminster-Huntsville (9-3) St. Michael (12-7) Good Hope (11-4) Brooks (8-5) West Morgan (5-6) Hamilton (9-7)

Others nominated: Central-Florence (10-5), Deshler (12-5), Haleyville (13-4).

CLASS 3A

Plainview (17-2) Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-2) Cottage Hill (12-1) Fyffe (10-4) Mobile Christian (13-3) Piedmont (2-2) Opp (8-0) Pike Co. (1-1) Chickasaw (7-2) Elkmont (10-4)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-6), Danville (9-4), Houston Academy (10-3), Lauderdale Co. (10-4), Providence Christian (8-3).

CLASS 2A

Midfield (10-5) Clarke Co. (13-2) Calhoun (7-6) North Sand Mountain (10-4) Westbrook Christian (11-3) Section (10-6) Geneva Co. (8-2) Spring Garden (11-3) Lanett (4-1) Sand Rock (12-3)

Others nominated: Addison (9-9), Hatton (7-4), Vincent (6-8).

CLASS 1A

Pickens Co. (2-1) Skyline (10-4) Decatur Heritage (5-7) Covenant Christian (9-2) Jacksonville Christian (7-1) Florala (12-3) Brantley (6-0) Autaugaville (9-0) Belgreen (10-2) Keith (2-6)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-2), Georgiana (6-6), Meek (9-2), Woodville (6-3).

AISA

Tuscaloosa Academy (2-0) Pike Liberal Arts (8-2) Glenwood (12-1) Springwood (9-2) Chambers Academy (6-1) Jackson Academy (6-1) Evangel Christian (3-4) Edgewood (5-5) Sparta (5-4) Clarke Prep (8-4)

Others nominated: Macon-East (4-4), Monroe Academy (5-5), Morgan Academy (3-6).

