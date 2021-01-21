Gov. Kay Ivey provides a COVID-19 update

Gov Kay Ivey is holding a joint press conference to provide updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor is State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Ivey extended the current mask order that is set to expire at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 through March 5.

Gov. Ivey’s Safer at Home Update Posted by Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday, January 21, 2021

