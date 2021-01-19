Kia donates $100k to the King Center

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Kia Motors America and Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia announced a $100,000 donation to The King Center in Atlanta. The donation will aid the organization in their mission of community service, according to a Kia press release.

“Now more than ever it is vitally important that we do all we can to give back to the communities in which we work and live and the 2021 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service is the perfect opportunity for all of us to contribute our time and energy to help those in need and affect real change,” said Jang Soo (Jason) Shin, President and CEO of KMMG. “Kia has a long history of supporting non-profits and we are proud that on Monday, Jan. 18, Kia team members nationwide will take this opportunity to volunteer and help further Dr. King’s vision.”

In addition to the donation, on Monday KMMG partnered with Hands on Atlanta to provide catered meals to frontline medical workers at hospitals in Georgia and Alabama to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Meals were provided to workers at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama, along with Atlanta-area Northside Hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital and Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

Kia Motors America has also issued a call to action for all U.S.-based employees to give back to organizations “founded in the spirit of Dr. King and selected by Kia,” including Hunger Free America, Northwestern Settlement, Jersey Cares, Hands On Atlanta, Mile High United Way, Junior Achievement of Georgia, Career Village, Smithsonian Institution Transcription Service, Leadership Long Beach, Operation Gratitude and the Neighbor Network. The volunteer opportunities are COVID-19 safe, and some can be completed virtually, the release said.

According to the release, Kia Motors has partnered with The King Center since 2013 as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

“Dr. King devoted his life to advancing equality, social justice, and economic equality for all. But the work of Dr. King and so many others who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of justice and equality, is far from over,” the announcement said. “On our own journey, there is more to do. As we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we reflect upon Dr. King’s 1957 call to action: ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?”

