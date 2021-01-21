January 21, 2021

Lanett police reports for Jan. 19

By Staff Reports

Published 6:13 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

Ashley Dimond Diane Shumpert, age 30 of Valley, was charged with failure to appear (traffic) x 2.

Nakia Francisco Evans, age 46 of Lanett, was charged with possession of marijuana 1st.

Freddie Lee Barnes, age 61 of Lanett, was charged with attempting to elude, giving false name to law enforcement, and public intoxication.

