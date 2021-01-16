Mr. Chartina P. Porter, a resident of Lanett, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.

Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. (EST) at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett, with Bishop Donald Lancaster officiating.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

His survivors include his children, Chartino L. Porter, Carolyn (Francisco) Marin, Catrina Porter, Christopher Porter, Cavatsky Porter, Martina Dunn, Delmarius Washington, Cordiero Mathis and Delmetrish Washington; 26 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a loving sister, Vera P. (Lorenzo) Nickerson; three brothers, Tommy L. Porter, Jr., Manual Lewis Edwards and Darrius Porter; a close friend, Larry Jackson; and, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

