Mr. David Cornelius Roberts, 80, of Lanett, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1940, in Lanett, to Cornelius Hudson Roberts and Thelma Doris Belcher Roberts. Mr. Roberts graduated from Five Points High School in Chambers County May of 1960. After graduation from high school, he attended Atlanta Technical College in Atlanta, receiving his degree in electronics. He then moved back to the Valley area and began working as a salesman for Cohen’s and then later to Bartlett’s Clothing Store in West Point. He later became the warehouse manager for West Point Wholesale Grocery Company for many years until the company went out of business, then working for Georgia & Alabama Supply Company as a truck driver and supply clerk until it went out of business. He owned a business as a paint contractor for many years serving the East Alabama area. He retired from Johnson Industry after 14 years of service.

In 1962, he married the love of his life Norma Thompson Roberts, they had a wonderful marriage that lasted almost 59 years until his passing.

In 1964, he was drafted into the Vietnam War, but later discharged due to a hunting accident that prevented him from being combat ready.

In 1966, he was sworn as a special deputy sheriff by Sheriff Buster Daniel and was sworn by every sheriff thereafter for a total of 55 years of service.

He was a member of the West Point Jaycees for many years. He assisted Mr. Calvin Dollar with special need’s children which later became Valley Haven School. He was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America when he was a teenager.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Roberts, of Lanett; daughter, Tiffany Roberts Hanson (Clay); grandchildren, Christian and Ashley, of LaGrange; son, Chad Roberts and granddaughter, Katelynn, of Fredonia; best friend, Ronnie Williams, of Valley; brother, Wayne (Sandy) Roberts, of Hillsville, Virginia and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was a member of the First Christian Church in Valley, where he was active with the youth as long as he was able. He loves collecting Native American artifacts, Western memorabilia and antiques. He was a marksman with both pistol and long gun and also a comedian, he enjoyed watching western movies, college football (Auburn Tigers) and Atlanta Braves baseball.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. (ET) at the First Christian Church, Valley with burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett.

Visitation was at the church on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. (ET) prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com. Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, handled arrangements.

